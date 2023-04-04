SSC Hindi question paper leaked on WhatsApp in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL (Hanamkonda): After the Tandur paper leakage incident in Vikarabad on Monday, another SSC examination question paper came out within 30 minutes of the Hindi language examination scheduled on Tuesday.

The second language question paper (Hindi) went viral on social media platforms in the Warangal district.

The question paper circulating across WhatsApp groups in Warangal district was due at about 10:05 am on Tuesday.

Warangal District Collector P Pravinya was shocked knowing that the SSC question paper circulating in WhatsApp groups and cautioned District Education Officer (DEO) Vasanthi.

Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and Deputy Educational Officers (DEOs) ran into the field to inquire about the circulation of the question paper on social media platforms.

Speaking to Express, Warangal district collector P Pravinya stated that the concerned authorities were investigating the code on the leaked question paper.

When Express contacted Warangal District Education Officer (DEO) D Vasanthi, she stated that they had no idea about the leakage of question paper in the district and that there was no code or hall ticket number on the paper. She added that they were approached by the Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) for intervention.

Hanamkonda District Education Officer (DEO) Md Abdul Hai visited the Warangal Police Commissioner's office to complain about the second language paper leak.

