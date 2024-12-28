ED summons BRS leader KT Rama Rao in money laundering case on Jan 7

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao has been asked to depose for the recording of his statement on January 7, the sources said.

Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer BLN Reddy have also been summoned on January 2 and January 3, respectively, they added.

The probe against 48-year-old Rama Rao, popular as KTR, pertains to alleged payments of about Rs 55 crore, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime in February 2023.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing possible foreign exchange violations in the case under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), as per the sources.

Rama Rao had denied any wrongdoing, saying, "Where is the corruption in this? We have paid Rs 55 crore. They (Formula-E) acknowledged the payment." He added that it was a "straightforward" account.

"The HMDA has an account in Indian Overseas Bank and money has been transferred from that account," he said while reacting to the ACB case.