PM Modi: Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Jagtial on Monday, said that the people of Telangana will script history as they will vote for 'Viksit Telangana' on May 13. He added that the upcoming parliamentary elections is a fight between those who want to worship Shakti and those who destroy.
The PM said that the INDIA alliance released their manifesto and they declared that their fight is against 'Shakti'. "For me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of 'Shakti'. To those who are raising their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for 'Shakti'," he said.
Referring to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Modi accused the BRS of betraying the trust of Telangana and looting the state for the past 10 years. “Now, Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress and the state’s funds are going to Delhi,” he added.
Assuring the people that he would not spare those who looted the people of Telangana, he said, “This is my guarantee.” He also sought the blessings of Telangana people in the fight against corruption.
PM Modi alleged that while the Congress is silent on corruption allegations in the Kaleshwaram project, the BRS is not questioning the Congress government for not implementing their promises. Reiterating his “cover fire” remark, he said, “The two parties are saving each other. And, when inquiry is set on both parties, they start hurling abuses at Modi."
The Prime Minister also said that the next five years are crucial for Telangana. The Central government has done a lot to improve the state’s infrastructure, it has constructed 2,000 kms of National Highways and has increased Vande Bharat connectivity, he added.
He emphasised that the schemes of his government have reached Telangana without any prejudice.
"As the voting day nears there is a BJP wave in Telangana while Congress and BRS will get cleaned up," he said.
The BJP had won four out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 general elections and is looking to improve its tally in 2024, where it will be going solo.
Winning more seats from Telangana forms part of BJP's plan to make significant electoral inroads in the south.
Modi has already held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in Hyderabad and addressed a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in the state last week.
Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had attended various development programmes in Telangana.
Polling in Telangana would be held on May 13.
(With PTI inputs)