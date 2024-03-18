PM Modi: Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a public rally in Jagtial on Monday, said that the people of Telangana will script history as they will vote for 'Viksit Telangana' on May 13. He added that the upcoming parliamentary elections is a fight between those who want to worship Shakti and those who destroy.

The PM said that the INDIA alliance released their manifesto and they declared that their fight is against 'Shakti'. "For me, every daughter, mother, and sister is a personification of 'Shakti'. To those who are raising their voices against 'Shakti', I accept your challenge. I am willing to sacrifice my life for 'Shakti'," he said.

Referring to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, Modi accused the BRS of betraying the trust of Telangana and looting the state for the past 10 years. “Now, Telangana has become an ATM for the Congress and the state’s funds are going to Delhi,” he added.

Assuring the people that he would not spare those who looted the people of Telangana, he said, “This is my guarantee.” He also sought the blessings of Telangana people in the fight against corruption.