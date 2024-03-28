There is anger against BJP govt, modi may meet same fate as Vajpayee: CM Revanth Reddy

We heard that you invited former IPS officer Praveen Kumar as well?

Yes. We offered him an MP seat and a working president position as well. For some reason, he joined the BRS. It only shows whose side he was on from the beginning.

The major issue hogging the headlines right now is phone-tapping. Can you elaborate on that? The BRS has alleged that there is nothing illegal there and some leaders are saying you could be going for a witch-hunt.

It is a serious issue. How did it come to light? The suspended DSP rank officer tried to destroy hard disks and threw pieces in the Musi river. The Special Intelligence Branch was led by whom before the elections? The then officials were all close to KCR. I knew all this before. But we did not deliberately set out to find something or target anyone. The police officers who assumed charge in SIB after the polls found that everything was destroyed. I told the police officers only one thing. I will not interfere and they should do what they must. You see, this has national security implications too. I am not interested in political vendetta. I am more concerned about governance, people and our party. MP Santosh was booked but that was based on a complaint from a major company, Navayuga. How could the police not take their complaint? For that matter, CM Ramesh, who I know well enough, has also been booked in some case. We have given police the freedom to do what is right.

Coming back to the Congress, it is a fact that many leaders are not happy with the nominated posts and even the ongoing exercise over LS ticket distribution.

Let me tell you, for the first time, nominated posts were given to leaders from the party’s frontal organisations. This has never happened before. We have kept in mind several factors such as social justice, hard work and party’s interests. We cannot make everyone happy but we are doing our best. As for Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha seats, the party has a mechanism. The high command takes the final call. I can only recommend names after discussions with our leaders.

Politics aside, the BRS is claiming that your government is unable to supply irrigation water to farmers.

When did we come to power? In winter. It doesn’t rain in winter. Why couldn’t they store water? Their major failure is the Kaleshwaram project. Medigadda is a barrage that is damaged. Its piers sank into the water. The problem, as I have said earlier, is that we cannot store water. First, it has structural damage and second, it is a barrage, not a reservoir. They tried using it like a reservoir, which caused the damage. Not just Medigadda, even Annaram is also not safe. The National Dam Safety Authority is looking into it. It is simply not possible to use Medigadda, which is the water source point and then, lift the water to Annaram and beyond. It will result in a disaster. We have made sure that there will be no drinking water problem in the state. We have a problem with respect to agriculture. We are doing our best under the given circumstances.