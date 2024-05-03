Amit Shah doctored video case: Delhi police arrests Arun Reddy who handles 'Spirit of Congress' X handle

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said here.
Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Friday said it has been over 24 hours that Delhi Police detained Arun Reddy without disclosing any information or the FIR.
"We demand the immediate release of Arun. This authoritarian misuse of power by the regime is condemnable," Tagore wrote.
The Delhi Police Special Cell earlier registered an FIR after a complaint was filed about the doctored video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.
Earlier, the Delhi Police summoned Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on May 1 for questioning in a case of a doctored video of Amit Shah.