Amit Shah doctored video case: Delhi police arrests Arun Reddy who handles 'Spirit of Congress' X handle

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a Congress member for allegedly uploading and circulating a fake video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, an official said here.

Arun Reddy handles the 'Spirit of Congress' account on 'X', the official said.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore on Friday said it has been over 24 hours that Delhi Police detained Arun Reddy without disclosing any information or the FIR.

"We demand the immediate release of Arun. This authoritarian misuse of power by the regime is condemnable," Tagore wrote.