'Remove police for just 15 seconds': BJP's Navneet Rana issues open threat to Owaisi brothers

"I am telling PM Modi to give 15 seconds. Not 15 seconds, but take one hour. We also want to see how much humanity is left in you.Who is scared? We are ready.If someone is making open call for it, then so be it. PM is yours, RSS is yous, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you.Tell us where we have to come, we will be there. Do it."

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan slammed Rana for her remark and urged Election Commission to probe her statement.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah are spreading hatred in the society so it is natural that their workers and candidates are also going to do the same. What Akbaruddin Owaisi has said is wrong and what Navneet Rana has said is also extremely shameful. They are all working in the directions of PM Modi to spread hatred in the country because PM Modi is losing this election badly." he said.

He also said," I will issue such a request to the Election Commission that both the statements should be investigated and action should be taken against them."