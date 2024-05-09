'Remove police for just 15 seconds': BJP's Navneet Rana issues open threat to Owaisi brothers

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Navneet Rana on Thursday allegedly issued an open threat to Owaisi brothers, Asaduddin Owaisi and Akhbaruddin Owaisi, saying that if the police were removed from duty for just 15 seconds, "they would not know from where they came and where they went."
The BJP leader made the remark while addressing a rally in support of BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha.
In 2013, Akbaruddin Owaisi stoked a row after he said that if the police were removed for 15 minutes, "we (Muslims) will finish 100 crore Hindus".
"The younger brother (Akbaruddin Owaisi) says remove the police for 15 minutes, then we'll show them what we can do. I want to tell them: Dear younger brother, 15 seconds police hata lo, dono ko pata nahin lagega ki wo kahan se aaya aur kidhar ko gaya (it might take you 15 minutes, but it will only take us 15 seconds. If the police are removed for 15 seconds, both the brothers will not know where they came from or where they went)," Rana said.
Reacting to Rana's remark, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said they were ready and if someone is making open call for it, then so be it.
"I am telling PM Modi to give 15 seconds. Not 15 seconds, but take one hour. We also want to see how much humanity is left in you.Who is scared? We are ready.If someone is making open call for it, then so be it. PM is yours, RSS is yous, everything is yours. Do it. Who is stopping you.Tell us where we have to come, we will be there. Do it."
Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan slammed Rana for her remark and urged Election Commission to probe her statement.
“PM Modi and Amit Shah are spreading hatred in the society so it is natural that their workers and candidates are also going to do the same. What Akbaruddin Owaisi has said is wrong and what Navneet Rana has said is also extremely shameful. They are all working in the directions of PM Modi to spread hatred in the country because PM Modi is losing this election badly." he said.
He also said," I will issue such a request to the Election Commission that both the statements should be investigated and action should be taken against them."