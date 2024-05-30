Phone-tapping case: 50 HDDs changed in 45 minutes on Telangana election results day, cop confesses

HYDERABAD: On December 4, 2023, the day the Congress won the Assembly elections, CCTV cameras in the premises of the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) were switched off from 7.30 pm to 8.15 pm. In these 45 minutes, around 50 hard disks of computer systems and servers that were part of the equipment used for tapping phones were changed, according to the confessional statement of the then Deputy Superintendent of Police, D Praneeth Rao.

Rao also confessed that the money seized from Opposition leaders was shown as ‘hawala’ money to avoid criticism from the Election Commission and political parties

“I used to get the targets for profiling and surveilling from IGP Prabhakar Rao and Venugopal Rao, a retired Additional SP. We used to monitor the targets and send updates to the chief of operations. On completion of Assembly elections, i.e., on November 30, 2023, we stopped surveilling our targets. After the exit polls, the SIB chief told us to destroy all documentary and electronic evidence,” he said.

Praneeth Rao’s confessional statement continued: “As per his (SIB chief’s) orders, about 50 hard disks of computer systems and servers were replaced with new ones and the removed hard disks were destroyed. Of these 50 systems, 17 systems and one laptop were used by me and my team for our clandestine and unauthorised activities. On December 4, 2023, after the Congress won the elections, Prabhakar Rao, the chief of operations, resigned from his post. Before leaving the office, he ordered us to destroy all traces of political profiles and hard disks of the systems used for monitoring. As per his orders, I got the hard disks (around 50), documents and clandestine profiles’ data destroyed by getting the CCTV cameras in the SIB premises switched off with the help of Anil Kumar RSI.”