After one year in office, Congress govt in Telangana finds itself hemmed in by BRS, BJP

HYDERABAD: The Congress government, which is celebrating one year in office in the state, is facing several challenges from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two parties are devising strategies to unsettle the ruling party in the coming days. On its part, the Congress is focusing on fulfilling pending guarantees apart from launching new initiatives to keep the opposition at bay.

Its principal Opposition BRS plans to adopt an aggressive stance against the ruling Congress, aimed at highlighting the government’s alleged failure in implementing its electoral promises like farm loan waiver, Rythu Bharosa, Rs 2,500 per month for women, and issues concerning paddy procurement, establishment of pharma city, industrial park and land acquisition.

As part of it, the pink party is planning to organise ‘Deeksha Diwas’ on November 29 in all 33 districts on such a scale as reminiscent of former chief minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao’s hunger strike for Telangana statehood in 2009. The party is also preparing to release a ‘chargesheet’ against the ruling Congress listing ‘failures’ and ‘false promises’ allegedly made by it ahead of the Assembly elections.

Similarly, the BJP is also gearing up to expose the government’s alleged failures in delivering on the six guarantees and other promises. The state BJP leadership is already going hammer and tongs against the government’s move to remove houses that came up on Musi riverbed for its ambitious river rejuvenation programme. The saffron party like the BRS is leaving no opportunity to accuse the Congress of failing to keep its Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver promise.