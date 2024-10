HYDERABAD: The AICC is expected to give the green signal for the expansion of the Telangana Cabinet by Dasara. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other key ministers are likely to leave for Delhi in a couple of days to discuss the expansion of the Cabinet with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Expansion of the Cabinet has been on hold for the last few months. The reason given was that both Kharge and Rahul were busy with the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections.

There were also other reasons such as Rahul leaving for the US and then becoming busy with the Lok Sabha session.

The party is now planning to get around to the expansion of the state Cabinet, in which six slots are vacant. The party leadership wants to fill at least four spots now, keeping the remaining two vacant for future political exigencies.

With the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections ending on Saturday, the AICC leaders will be free to pay attention to Cabinet expansion in Telangana.

The party wants to wrap up Cabinet expansion before the Maharashtra Assembly election schedule is released, likely by the end of this month.

Sources in the party said that aspirants are also exerting pressure on the high command and key leaders in the state for their inclusion, promised to them on the eve of the Assembly elections and also at the time of joining the Congress.