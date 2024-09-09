Telangana HC directs assembly secretary to act on disqualification petitions of defected MLAs

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the Secretary of the Telangana legislative assembly to present three pending writ petitions before the Speaker, seeking the disqualification of MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress. The directive includes fixing a schedule for filing of pleadings, submission of documents, and personal hearings in the matter.

The High Court instructed the Secretary to submit a status report regarding the Speaker's schedule to the Judicial Registry within four weeks. Justice Reddy also made it clear that if the Speaker failed to act and schedule hearings on the disqualification petitions, the court would reopen the cases and issue further orders.