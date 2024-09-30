Telangana govt's aim is to uplift poor, not ‘demolish’ them: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Terming the Opposition BRS as an opportunistic party, IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Sunday accused the pink party leaders of provoking people over clearing of illegal structures that are obstructing the flow of water in the Musi river.

Addressing a press conference on the Assembly premises, the minister said that the Congress government’s objective is to “uplift the poor and certainly not to demolish them”.

“The bulldozer is bringing down only the structures that are obstructing the flow of water,” he said.

“At the same time, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has assured the displaced people that they will be allotted double-bedroom houses. We will do justice to all the displaced people. It’s our responsibility,” the minister added.