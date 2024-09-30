Telangana HC questions HYDRAA Commissioner, Tehsildar over unlawful demolition in Ameenpur

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana has raised serious concerns regarding the recent demolition of a building in Ameenpur, Sangareddy District, carried out on Sunday, September 22.

The demolition, which took place during a holiday, has sparked widespread criticism, with both the HYDRAA Commissioner Avula Ranganath and the local Tehsildar coming under judicial scrutiny.

During a hearing presided over by Justice K. Laxman, the court questioned the officials on the legality and procedures followed for the demolition. The Tehsildar attended the hearing physically, while HYDRA Commissioner Avula Ranganath attended virtually. However, both were unable to provide satisfactory answers to the court's questions, particularly about why the demolition was carried out without considering legal arguments or following the necessary protocol.

The court expressed concern that officials might have been acting under political pressure and emphasized that no authority is above the law. Justice Laxman questioned the issuance of notices on a Saturday evening for a demolition scheduled on Sunday, highlighting the irregularity of the process.