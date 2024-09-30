Telangana HC questions HYDRAA Commissioner, Tehsildar over unlawful demolition in Ameenpur

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana has raised serious concerns regarding the recent demolition of a building in Ameenpur, Sangareddy District, carried out on Sunday, September 22.
The demolition, which took place during a holiday, has sparked widespread criticism, with both the HYDRAA Commissioner Avula Ranganath and the local Tehsildar coming under judicial scrutiny.
During a hearing presided over by Justice K. Laxman, the court questioned the officials on the legality and procedures followed for the demolition. The Tehsildar attended the hearing physically, while HYDRA Commissioner Avula Ranganath attended virtually. However, both were unable to provide satisfactory answers to the court's questions, particularly about why the demolition was carried out without considering legal arguments or following the necessary protocol.
The court expressed concern that officials might have been acting under political pressure and emphasized that no authority is above the law. Justice Laxman questioned the issuance of notices on a Saturday evening for a demolition scheduled on Sunday, highlighting the irregularity of the process.
"Do you intend to intimidate the public? If so, the courts will not sit quitly by," Justice Laxman remarked during the proceedings. The court also criticized the HYDRAA's failure to respect the stay order and stressed the importance of following legal procedures, warning that any hasty actions could lead to further judicial consequences.
In addition to questioning the actions taken in Ameenpur, the court raised broader concerns about the role of HYDRAA and local officials in addressing illegal constructions and urban planning issues. "Disaster management doesn't only mean demolitions," the court noted, urging the officials to focus on following proper regulations rather than acting without due diligence.
The court has adjourned the matter to October 15, 2024, and instructed HYDRAA and the Tehsildar to file counters with detailed explanations regarding their actions. The inquiry will continue, with the court closely monitoring the matter.
Public outcry over the demolition has been growing, with many questioning HYDRAA's handling of urban development within the ORR (Outer Ring Road) area. The issue of FTL (Full Tank Level) and buffer zones, along with the status of numerous lakes and ponds in the region, has also come under scrutiny.
The HYDRAA Commissioner and the Tehsildar now face mounting pressure to justify their actions and follow the law in addressing the complexities of urban development, as the court warned that acting arbitrarily will not be tolerated.