Fluid, yet constant: Politics, governance and public institutions dominate 2025 in Telangana

Telangana Rising, to the summit

By all accounts, the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 was a major success, with the state government receiving fresh investment proposals worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore over two days. The event was held at the proposed Future City and saw several companies signing agreements in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The summit also marked the unveiling of Vision 2047, a long-term policy document outlining plans for infrastructure development, education reforms, and sectoral growth. Among its core ideas is a three-region economic framework: the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), the Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), and the Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE).

The framework seeks to align urban expansion, industrial growth, and agricultural activity within a single planning model. Former British prime minister Tony Blair attended the summit and spoke about Telangana’s governance model and reform-led development path. The government projected the summit as part of a broader effort to position the state as an investment and policy destination.