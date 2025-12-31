Fluid, yet constant: Politics, governance and public institutions dominate 2025 in Telangana

Politics, governance and public institutions dominated the year, marked by controversies, court interventions and shifts within parties. From ministerial rows and high-profile investigations to student-led protests, defections and administrative reorganisation, the year saw issues move quickly from local flashpoints to wider political debate.
Alongside these were moments of transition — new roles, resignations, policy decisions and cultural changes — as well as developments in industry, aerospace and cinema. Together, these episodes trace how power, protest and policy played out across Telangana in 2025, shaping the political and civic landscape through a series of closely watched turns
Telangana Rising, to the summit
By all accounts, the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 was a major success, with the state government receiving fresh investment proposals worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore over two days. The event was held at the proposed Future City and saw several companies signing agreements in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
The summit also marked the unveiling of Vision 2047, a long-term policy document outlining plans for infrastructure development, education reforms, and sectoral growth. Among its core ideas is a three-region economic framework: the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), the Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), and the Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE).
The framework seeks to align urban expansion, industrial growth, and agricultural activity within a single planning model. Former British prime minister Tony Blair attended the summit and spoke about Telangana’s governance model and reform-led development path. The government projected the summit as part of a broader effort to position the state as an investment and policy destination.
Kaleshwaram under lens
The Telangana Assembly passed a resolution seeking a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. The move followed findings of the PC Ghose Commission, which examined structural and administrative lapses. Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, former ministers Eatala Rajender and T Harish Rao, along with senior officials, faced scrutiny. The state government granted general consent and forwarded the proposal to the Home Ministry.
Formula E: KTR in a tailspin
BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao faced legal scrutiny in the Formula E race case in 2025. The Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case alleging irregularities and quid pro quo in organising the event, naming him as A-1 and senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar as A-2. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma granted sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act to file a chargesheet. Parallel inquiries were also initiated by the Enforcement Directorate over alleged FEMA and money-laundering violations.
Kavitha ends ties with BRS
Alleging that T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar were the reason her father and BRS founder K Chandrasekhar Rao was facing allegations of corruption, MLC K Kavitha resigned from the party and her Legislative Council post. While parting, she also accused her brother KT Rama Rao and cousins of sidelining her and driving a wedge between her and KCR. After quitting, she revived Telangana Jagruthi and held protests against the Congress and BJP. Kavitha also announced plans to launch a new political party before the next Assembly elections.
Konda & controversies: Inseparable
Endowments Minister Konda Surekha remained in the public eye through 2025 over a series of controversies. Her OSD, Sumanth, faced allegations of threatening cement factory managements, which escalated after police entered the minister’s residence. The fallout was that Surekha’s daughter Susmitha alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his brothers were involved in land dispute settlements to make money. The remarks went viral and were used by opposition parties to target Revanth before Susmitha issued an apology. A civil suit filed by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna over comments linked to the Samantha episode was later withdrawn.
Azhar’s new inning
Former India captain and ex-MP Mohammad Azharuddin entered the Telangana Cabinet in 2025, a move that influenced the Jubilee Hills byelection. Although Azharuddin had lost the 2023 Assembly election from the segment, his induction strengthened the Congress campaign, helping Naveen Yadav secure a comfortable win. However, uncertainty persisted within his circle over a nominated MLC proposal sent to Raj Bhavan months earlier, which remained pending by the end of the year.
GHMC becomes India’s largest city
Hyderabad saw a major civic reorganisation in December 2025 with the expansion of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Wards doubled from 150 to 300 following the merger of 27 urban local bodies. GHMC’s area expanded to about 2,053 sq km, with the population exceeding 1.34 crore. Administrative zones increased from six to 12, and circles from 30 to 60. A draft budget of `11,460 crore for 2026-27 was approved by the Standing Committee.
Safran comes to Hyderabad
Safran Aircraft Engine Services India opened a LEAP engine MRO facility at GMR Aerospace Park, Hyderabad. The unit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was built with an investment of about `1,300 crore. Once fully operational, it will service up to 300 engines annually and create over 1,000 jobs, strengthening India’s aviation maintenance ecosystem.
Skyroot milestone
Skyroot Aerospace expanded its footprint in 2025 with the inauguration of its Infinity campus and the unveiling of Vikram-I, India’s first private orbital rocket. The Hyderabad-based company aims to build one orbital launch vehicle per month. Founded by former ISRO scientists, Skyroot had earlier become the first to build and launch a suborbital rocket — Vikram-S — marking a key step in India’s private space sector.
Kancha Gachibowli: Student power
The proposed sale of about 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli triggered a major political and legal controversy in mid-2025. Students of Hyderabad Central University claimed the land belonged to the institution, while the state government said it had reclaimed the land based on earlier Supreme Court orders. Environmental groups protested, citing dense tree cover and rocky terrain. After limited tree felling, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance. Following its intervention, restoration work began, with the matter remaining sub judice.
Gaddar Awards replace Nandis
The Telangana government launched the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards in 2025, replacing the Nandi Awards. The awards covered films released between 2013 and 2023, along with 2024 releases. The ceremony was held on June 14 at HITEX, Hyderabad. Allu Arjun won Best Actor for Pushpa-2, Nivetha Thomas received Best Actress for 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu, and Nag Ashwin won Best Director and Best Film for Kalki 2898 AD. Vijay Deverakonda received the Kanta Rao Memorial Award.
Telangana loses its cultural voice
Poet and writer Ande Sri passed away on November 10 at the age of 64, marking the loss of a key cultural voice of the Telangana movement. He authored the state anthem, “Jaya Jayahe Telangana, Janani Jaya Kethanam”, adopted in February 2024. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the funeral at Ghatkesar. The state government announced plans for a memorial in his honour and decided to include the Telangana anthem in school textbooks.