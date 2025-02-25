Telangana tunnel rescue efforts hindered by rising water, debris

HYDERABAD: Despite four days of relentless rescue operations, officials remain clueless about the fate of the eight workers trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel at Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district.

Rescue teams, representing 11 national and state agencies, have struggled to cross a crucial 40-metre stretch even on Tuesday. Technical challenges have further complicated the operation, with robotic cameras failing inside the tunnel and drones unable to capture any footage beyond the tunnel boring machine (TBM) tail.

The 13.85 km-long tunnel has no water for up to 10.7 km from the Nagarkurnool district side. However, at 10.95 km, there is 1.5 feet of water, rising to 2–2.5 feet at 11.3 km. Rescue teams have so far managed to reach only up to 13.79 km.

The conveyor belt, positioned at 5.5 metres on the right-hand side, remains inoperative, while the loco track is accessible only up to 12 km. These factors have made the rescue operation increasingly difficult.