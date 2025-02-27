Telangana tunnel collapse: Rescue ops intensified by removing obstacles to reach trapped persons

NAGARKURNOOL: The teams engaged in rescuing eight persons who remain trapped in a partially collapsed SLBC tunnel have begun cutting the part of the Tunnel Boring Machine and other obstacles that are preventing them from going to the spot where they can search for the individuals.

Nagarkurnool Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad said the damaged part of the conveyor belt in the tunnel is expected to be repaired during the day to facilitate the transportation of debris.

"Yes, it has already started (gas cutting machines went inside) last night. Even during the nights they did some cutting," the official told PTI when asked if the gas cutters started working.

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said the TBM that is struck inside will be cut into pieces by using gas cutters and removed.

After this, the Army, Navy, Rat Miners and NDRF teams will make another serious effort to rescue the eight persons who are missing, without compromising their safety. Replying to a query, the SP said he can not answer if the trapped individuals will be located today.