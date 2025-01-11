CM to launch four key welfare schemes on Republic Day

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that all arable land would be eligible for Rythu Bharosa, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the launch of four new schemes on Republic Day: the implementation of Rythu Bharosa with an enhanced amount of Rs 12,000 per acre, financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for landless workers (Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa), the issuance of new ration cards, and Indiramma houses.

Speaking at the collectors’ conference on Friday, Revanth announced that he would undertake surprise visits to various districts after January 26, Republic Day.

Stating that welfare and development were the two pillars of his government, Revanth emphasised that the collectors would play a key role in the implementation of the four schemes.

Making it clear that the responsibility for implementing the four new schemes lies with the district collectors, Revanth directed officials to conduct Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas across the state. Beneficiary lists should be announced during these meetings, he said.

Highlighting irregularities in the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the CM stressed that only arable land, regardless of whether a farmer has cultivated crops or not, would receive Rythu Bharosa funds. Officials must ensure that eligible farmers receive the benefits, while ineligible persons are excluded, he said.

Revanth directed the collectors to appoint nodal officers at the district and mandal levels to oversee the implementation of the scheme and identify ineligible cases.

Lands unsuitable for cultivation, including those used for real estate ventures, lands converted under NALA, mining lands, and areas used for function halls, godowns, and projects, should be excluded from the scheme. These exclusions should be identified using DTCP layouts and municipal and panchayat records, and field visits with village maps must verify the lands.