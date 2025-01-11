CM to launch four key welfare schemes on Republic Day

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that all arable land would be eligible for Rythu Bharosa, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced the launch of four new schemes on Republic Day: the implementation of Rythu Bharosa with an enhanced amount of Rs 12,000 per acre, financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for landless workers (Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa), the issuance of new ration cards, and Indiramma houses.
Speaking at the collectors’ conference on Friday, Revanth announced that he would undertake surprise visits to various districts after January 26, Republic Day.
Stating that welfare and development were the two pillars of his government, Revanth emphasised that the collectors would play a key role in the implementation of the four schemes.
Making it clear that the responsibility for implementing the four new schemes lies with the district collectors, Revanth directed officials to conduct Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas across the state. Beneficiary lists should be announced during these meetings, he said.
Highlighting irregularities in the implementation of the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the CM stressed that only arable land, regardless of whether a farmer has cultivated crops or not, would receive Rythu Bharosa funds. Officials must ensure that eligible farmers receive the benefits, while ineligible persons are excluded, he said.
Revanth directed the collectors to appoint nodal officers at the district and mandal levels to oversee the implementation of the scheme and identify ineligible cases.
Lands unsuitable for cultivation, including those used for real estate ventures, lands converted under NALA, mining lands, and areas used for function halls, godowns, and projects, should be excluded from the scheme. These exclusions should be identified using DTCP layouts and municipal and panchayat records, and field visits with village maps must verify the lands.
The Chief Minister added that the Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa scheme would apply to landless individuals who worked at least 20 days a year under MGNREGS.
Revanth announced that his government would soon introduce a "One Ration-One State" policy. The names of beneficiaries for Indiramma Athmeeya Bharosa and new ration cards must also be displayed during village and ward meetings.
He stated that 18.32 lakh individuals had been identified through the Indiramma app and directed officials to prioritise the poorest among them for the first phase of Indiramma houses. The government has sanctioned 3,500 houses for each Assembly segment under the first phase. Preparatory work for the schemes must be completed between January 11 and 15, and village/ward meetings must be held by January 24, he said.
He congratulated the collectors who successfully oversaw the completion of the household survey in their districts and advised them to improve their performance by conducting regular field visits.
The Chief Minister noted that some collectors remained confined to their offices and warned that stern action would be taken if any shortcomings in administration were found during his surprise visits. He asked IPS officers to accompany IAS officers during visits to girls’ hostels once a month and suggested that they stay overnight during such visits.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka recalled that Indiramma Committees had been formed in villages and instructed officials to take the help of these committees for implementing the new schemes. Beneficiaries should be selected after discussions with the committees, and their names must be displayed on banners in villages.