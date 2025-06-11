Ex-Telangana CM KCR appears before panel probing 'irregularities' in Kaleshwaram project

BRS president and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday appeared as the 115th witness before the judicial commission probing the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

The irrigation project was built during the previous BRS regime.

The damage to the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project became a key issue during the 2023 assembly elections in the state.

Rao reached the commission's office a little after 11 AM. Police made elaborate security arrangements.

The former CM's requested, much to the surprise of many, to have a one-on-one in-camera cross examination as he was unwell. The Commission chairman and retired Supreme Court Judge PC Ghose obliged and barred the entry of media.

The Commission, constituted in March, 2014 to probe the irregularities in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, has so far cross examined 114 witnesses in an open court.