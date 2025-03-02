Efforts intensify to remove silt, rescue trapped workers in SLBC tunnel collapse

NAGARKURNOOL: Efforts to remove silt from the areas where the trapped individuals have been detected inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel have intensified, with more personnel and equipment being deployed.

An official said on Sunday that the damaged conveyor belt, which was affected by the collapse, is expected to be repaired by Monday. Once restored, it will make it easier to remove debris and muck from the tunnel.

"The number of personnel and equipment at the identified locations is being increased," he said, adding that the process of silt removal and dewatering is ongoing continuously.