Efforts intensify to remove silt, rescue trapped workers in SLBC tunnel collapse

NAGARKURNOOL: Efforts to remove silt from the areas where the trapped individuals have been detected inside the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel have intensified, with more personnel and equipment being deployed.
An official said on Sunday that the damaged conveyor belt, which was affected by the collapse, is expected to be repaired by Monday. Once restored, it will make it easier to remove debris and muck from the tunnel.
"The number of personnel and equipment at the identified locations is being increased," he said, adding that the process of silt removal and dewatering is ongoing continuously.
A major breakthrough in the rescue operation was achieved on Saturday when the whereabouts of four out of the eight trapped individuals were located. Scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) used Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and detected some "anomalies" inside the tunnel, providing a crucial lead in the operation.
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will visit the tunnel site on Sunday evening and hold a review meeting with officials regarding the rescue efforts, official sources said.
State Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stated that the other four trapped individuals are believed to be beneath the tunnel boring machine, and their rescue might take more time.
When asked about the condition of the four whose locations have been identified, the minister said, "The chances of survival are remote."
In a statement on Saturday night, the state Disaster Management department reported that 18 organizations, 54 officials, and 703 personnel are involved in the ongoing rescue operation.
The eight trapped individuals, including engineers and laborers, have been stuck under the collapsed roof of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22. Rescue operations are in full swing to bring them out safely.
The trapped individuals have been identified as Manoj Kumar and Sri Niwas from Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, Gurpreet Singh from Punjab, and Sandeep Sahu, Jegta Xess, Santosh Sahu, and Anuj Sahu, all from Jharkhand.