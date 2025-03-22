South will lose political voice if delimitation carried out on population basis: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Alleging that south India would lose political voice if the NDA government at the Centre carried out delimitation on population basis, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said political parties and leaders of south must oppose any such move.

Addressing the meeting on the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, Reddy said "North will make us secondary citizens" if the delimitation exercise is implemented on a population basis.

"... we will not accept delimitation based on population because then states like UP, Bihar, MP, Rajasthan, will dominate rest of the country. We cannot accept it any cost," he said.

BJP is implementing a policy of ‘demographic penalty’, he alleged.

Though Telangana and other states respect the country's unity, delimitation based on population cannot be accepted as it will "politically limit us", he said.

He favoured not increasing Lok Sabha seats but carrying out delimitation within states.