Raise South’s Lok Sabha share to 33 per cent if delimitation inevitable: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of enforcing a ‘demographic penalty’ through delimitation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that the South would not accept a population-based or pro rata formula-based delimitation. He demanded that the South’s representation in the Lok Sabha be increased by 33% from the current 24% if delimitation is inevitable, warning that anything less would reduce the region to a “passive audience” in India’s political landscape.

“If BJP conducts delimitation based on population, South will lose political voice and the North will relegate us to secondary citizens. States like UP, Bihar, MP and Rajasthan will dominate the country. We cannot accept this at any cost,” he declared at the first JAC meeting of states over delimitation, hosted by the DMK in Chennai Saturday.

Addressing the meeting which was attended by the chief ministers of TN, Kerala and Punjab, Revanth criticised the Centre’s alleged discrimination against the South. He submitted a document representing his party’s and Telangana’s stance.

Additionally, he proposed that Hyderabad will host the next JAC meeting on delimitation, tentatively scheduled for mid-April.

The chief minister outlined alternatives for fair delimitation: “Modi can follow Vajpayee’s method — no increase in LS seats for 25 years. Conduct delimitation within states, adjusting boundaries based on the latest census. Increase SC/ST seats and ensure 33% women representation in every state.”

Remarking that delimitation will “politically limit” the South, he argued that it would punish the region for its strong performance. “We must stop BJP from implementing any unfair delimitation,” he said.

Revanth plans resolution on fair delimitation

Revanth also announced plans to pass a resolution in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly advocating for ‘fair delimitation’ and urged other Southern states to do the same. He proposed a united front — including political parties across the South — through a joint yatra to highlight their commitment to the cause.

He recommended that the Centre avoid increasing Lok Sabha seats and instead conduct intra-state delimitation by increasing Assembly seats. He pointed out that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had managed delimitation without expanding the Lok Sabha, preventing an imbalance in political power among states.