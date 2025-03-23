Raise South’s Lok Sabha share to 33 per cent if delimitation inevitable: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BJP-led NDA government of enforcing a ‘demographic penalty’ through delimitation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that the South would not accept a population-based or pro rata formula-based delimitation. He demanded that the South’s representation in the Lok Sabha be increased by 33% from the current 24% if delimitation is inevitable, warning that anything less would reduce the region to a “passive audience” in India’s political landscape.
“If BJP conducts delimitation based on population, South will lose political voice and the North will relegate us to secondary citizens. States like UP, Bihar, MP and Rajasthan will dominate the country. We cannot accept this at any cost,” he declared at the first JAC meeting of states over delimitation, hosted by the DMK in Chennai Saturday.
Addressing the meeting which was attended by the chief ministers of TN, Kerala and Punjab, Revanth criticised the Centre’s alleged discrimination against the South. He submitted a document representing his party’s and Telangana’s stance.
Additionally, he proposed that Hyderabad will host the next JAC meeting on delimitation, tentatively scheduled for mid-April.
The chief minister outlined alternatives for fair delimitation: “Modi can follow Vajpayee’s method — no increase in LS seats for 25 years. Conduct delimitation within states, adjusting boundaries based on the latest census. Increase SC/ST seats and ensure 33% women representation in every state.”
Remarking that delimitation will “politically limit” the South, he argued that it would punish the region for its strong performance. “We must stop BJP from implementing any unfair delimitation,” he said.
Revanth plans resolution on fair delimitation
Revanth also announced plans to pass a resolution in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly advocating for ‘fair delimitation’ and urged other Southern states to do the same. He proposed a united front — including political parties across the South — through a joint yatra to highlight their commitment to the cause.
He recommended that the Centre avoid increasing Lok Sabha seats and instead conduct intra-state delimitation by increasing Assembly seats. He pointed out that former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had managed delimitation without expanding the Lok Sabha, preventing an imbalance in political power among states.
Describing South India as ‘Spectacular South’ — noting its leadership in family planning, achieving fastest economic growth, higher per capita income, job creation, best infrastructure, governance and social welfare — he criticised its defensive stance on demographic discrimination. “It is time to stop merely protecting our ground and start demanding rewards for the South states’ performance,” he reiterated.
“We contribute more to the national exchequer but receive lesser allocations. For every Rs 1 tax paid, Tamil Nadu gets back 26 paisa, Karnataka 16 paisa, Telangana 42 paisa and Kerala 49 paisa. But Bihar gets Rs 6.06, Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.03 and Madhya Pradesh Rs 1.73,” he said.
Opposing the pro-rata formula, he argued it would further increase the difference of Lok Sabha seats of various states.
“If Lok Sabha seats increase by 50%, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry’s 40 seats would become 60, while UP’s seats would rise from 80 to 120, increasing the gap from 40 to 60,” he explained.
Revanth said he understands the challenges of large constituencies having represented Malkajgiri, the world’s largest Parliamentary constituency with 32 lakh voters. “Parliament is for making policies for the nation, not resolving local issues. Most public problems are addressed at the state or local body level,” he noted.
“It’s time the Centre repays and rewards us for our significant contribution to nation-building over the last 50 years,” he said, urging an exemption from population-based delimitation, similar to Union Territories and small Northeastern states.