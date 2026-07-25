Lucknow fire site demolished 32 days after blaze claimed 15 lives

LUCKNOW: The building that became the scene of a deadly fire at a coaching centre was reduced to rubble on Saturday, 32 days after the blaze claimed 15 lives and triggered a government crackdown on alleged construction and safety violations in Lucknow.
Bulldozers moved into the premises amid heavy police deployment, with roads around the site sealed and movement restricted as the demolition operation began. The structure, which housed a coaching centre and other commercial activities, was brought down after authorities initiated action following the June 22 fire.
The blaze turned the building into a death trap. As the fire spread through the premises, people were trapped inside, resulting in 15 deaths. The tragedy sparked outrage and raised questions about the building’s approved use, fire-safety arrangements and the alleged failure of authorities to act against violations.
The fire also brought the building’s history under renewed scrutiny. The structure had reportedly faced action in 2016 over alleged unauthorised construction. However, the proceedings were later withdrawn, allowing the building to remain standing and continue in use.
After the fatal fire, authorities began examining how a property allegedly approved for residential use was being used for commercial purposes. The operation of a coaching centre from the premises became a key focus as investigators and officials examined the circumstances that led to the deaths.
The Lucknow Development Authority subsequently initiated proceedings against the owners and ordered demolition action against the structure. The owners were given a stipulated period to comply with the order. Once the deadline expired, the authorities moved ahead with the demolition.
The Uttar Pradesh government also launched action following the tragedy. Officials associated with building regulation, fire safety and other departments came under scrutiny over possible lapses. Action was taken against officials, while the administration began examining whether regulatory and inspection mechanisms had failed to detect or prevent violations.
The government also widened its response beyond the building. Inspections were carried out at establishments operating from premises allegedly being used in violation of sanctioned plans. Commercial activities in residential buildings and compliance with fire-safety requirements were placed under heightened scrutiny.
The police investigation into the fire has also resulted in arrests. The role of the building owners and those operating establishments from the premises is being examined as investigators look into possible negligence and violations that may have contributed to the deaths.
The demolition marks the most visible action against the building since the tragedy. But bringing down the structure does not answer the central questions raised by the fire.
How did a building that had reportedly faced action years ago continue to function? How was a coaching centre allowed to operate from a structure allegedly approved for residential use? And could the 15 deaths have been prevented had the violations been addressed earlier?
On Saturday, the building came down under the force of bulldozers.
For the families of those who died in the fire, however, the rubble is only one part of the aftermath. The search for accountability — and answers to the questions raised by the tragedy — continues.