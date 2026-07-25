Lucknow fire site demolished 32 days after blaze claimed 15 lives

LUCKNOW: The building that became the scene of a deadly fire at a coaching centre was reduced to rubble on Saturday, 32 days after the blaze claimed 15 lives and triggered a government crackdown on alleged construction and safety violations in Lucknow.

Bulldozers moved into the premises amid heavy police deployment, with roads around the site sealed and movement restricted as the demolition operation began. The structure, which housed a coaching centre and other commercial activities, was brought down after authorities initiated action following the June 22 fire.

The blaze turned the building into a death trap. As the fire spread through the premises, people were trapped inside, resulting in 15 deaths. The tragedy sparked outrage and raised questions about the building’s approved use, fire-safety arrangements and the alleged failure of authorities to act against violations.

The fire also brought the building’s history under renewed scrutiny. The structure had reportedly faced action in 2016 over alleged unauthorised construction. However, the proceedings were later withdrawn, allowing the building to remain standing and continue in use.

After the fatal fire, authorities began examining how a property allegedly approved for residential use was being used for commercial purposes. The operation of a coaching centre from the premises became a key focus as investigators and officials examined the circumstances that led to the deaths.