UP deputy CM Maurya says 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs ready to break away

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday claimed that 25-26 Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs are prepared to leave the party, while asserting that the BJP is not attempting to engineer a split in the opposition camp.

Speaking to reporters, Maurya took a swipe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and said the party would never return to power in the state.

"25-26 MPs of the Samajwadi Party are ready to break away, but we are not breaking them away at all. We know that they will themselves break away from the party." Maurya said.

The remarks came amid escalating political speculation after Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed that a major political realignment was underway within the SP.

Doubling down on his assertions on Thursday, Rajbhar said a split in the Samajwadi Party was inevitable and suggested that Akhilesh Yadav focus on retaining his MPs.

In a post on X, Rajbhar wrote, "Ever since yesterday, everyone's been asking what's about to break in the SP? So listen! The rebel faction of SP's dissident MPs will be led by a 'red' from Uttar Pradesh's 'Rebel Land.'"

"And why wouldn't he? The way the SP office yesterday insulted Brahmins under the guise of a conference has deeply hurt the 'red' of 'Rebel Ballia.' The plan was already in place, but yesterday's incident has poured ghee into the fire. The split is definitely going to happen," he added.