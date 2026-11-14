181 seats and counting? Akhilesh hints at Congress' big ask for UP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday indicated that the Congress has sought 181 seats to contest in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, while asserting that the INDIA bloc would remain united to take on the ruling BJP.
Speaking at a Leadership Summit in Delhi, Yadav was asked whether the Congress was seeking 100 seats in the 403-member Assembly. He said the party had demanded more. Asked if the demand was for 200 seats, he replied, "A little less than that."
When the interviewer suggested 180 seats, Yadav said, "Add one more," indicating that the Congress had sought 181 seats. "We have made up our mind on how many seats we will contest. The Samajwadi Party and the INDIA alliance will defeat the BJP together," he said.
Yadav also indicated that the alleged theft of donations made to the Ram temple in Ayodhya would be a major poll issue.
Asked whether he was considering an alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he did not think about other alliances while being part of an existing one.
He said the SP had a positive experience of forging alliances and had brought together people who believed in the principles of B R Ambedkar.
"The INDIA alliance with the Congress is the same alliance that we had earlier. I do not see any change in it," he said. The BSP is not part of the INDIA bloc.
On his proposed visit to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Yadav said he would first visit Kedareshwar Dham in Etawah before seeking the blessings of Lord Ram. He said SP leaders had arranged an invitation after consulting prominent people and finalising an auspicious date.
A senior SP leader had earlier said Yadav would visit Ayodhya on December 12.
Yadav said he also wanted to thank the people of Faizabad, which includes Ayodhya, for backing the SP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party's Awadhesh Prasad won the Faizabad constituency.
"The people of Ayodhya and the sensible voters of Uttar Pradesh ended the BJP's communal politics at the very place from where it had started. They have given a message that change is coming," he said.
Accusing the BJP government of failing to protect the religious sentiments of devotees, Yadav alleged that donations and offerings made to the Ram temple had been stolen.
"Crores of devotees donated money and offerings out of their faith. That money was stolen. Our chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) was setting a world record by visiting Ayodhya, but he did not know that offerings were being stolen there," he said.
On the possibility of the BSP's traditional voters shifting towards the SP, Yadav said members of the Bahujan community, Ambedkarite groups and those committed to protecting the Constitution and democracy were coming together under the PDA (backward communities, Dalits and minorities) umbrella.
He attributed the BJP's reduced tally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh to declining support for the party and rejected suggestions that the verdict was merely a message to the Centre.
He said voters had rejected injustice, discrimination, unemployment and the government's failure to deliver on promises of investment and jobs.
Targeting the state government, Yadav alleged that more than 20 competitive examination papers had been leaked in Uttar Pradesh. He also raised the issue of the recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers, alleging that candidates were being denied their reservation rights.
He accused the government of challenging court verdicts in cases related to recruitment and reservation.
Criticising the Agniveer recruitment scheme, Yadav said it had adversely affected employment opportunities for young people in Uttar Pradesh, a state that has traditionally contributed a large number of recruits to the armed forces.
He also accused the state government of failing to address law-and-order concerns, alleging that fake encounters and police excesses had resulted in deaths despite concerns raised by courts.
Yadav further alleged corruption in infrastructure projects, citing the condition of expressways, and accused the BJP of discriminating against Uttar Pradesh by failing to deliver on promises of investment, employment and development.
(With inputs from PTI)