LUCKNOW: The return of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from jail has triggered speculation over his influence on the party's prospects in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year, particularly his ability to consolidate Muslim voters in western UP and the possibility of a counter-polarisation that could benefit the BJP.

Although legal hurdles may prevent him from contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, political observers consider Khan a strong polarising figure whose return to active politics could have implications for both the SP and the BJP.

Khan returned to Rampur after being released on interim bail from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on Wednesday night. The Supreme Court had dismissed an Enforcement Directorate challenge to his interim bail in a money laundering case related to his Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A founding member of the Samajwadi Party, Khan is a former MP from Rampur and a former Uttar Pradesh minister. He has been facing around 100 criminal and civil cases since 2017 and has been convicted in some of them, resulting in his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Khan's influence extends beyond Rampur to western UP and Rohilkhand districts such as Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor, Bareilly and Amroha, where narrow victory margins make the consolidation of Muslim votes important for the SP.

The challenge for the party is that while Khan could help consolidate Muslim voters in its favour, his return could also trigger reverse polarisation among the majority community in favour of the BJP.

"It is going to be a tightrope walk for SP leadership. If Azam Khan polarises Muslims in favour of SP, the fear of reverse polarisation of the majority community in favour of the BJP is also prominent," said JP Shukla, a political commentator.