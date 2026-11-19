LUCKNOW: The return of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from jail has triggered speculation over his influence on the party's prospects in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections early next year, particularly his ability to consolidate Muslim voters in western UP and the possibility of a counter-polarisation that could benefit the BJP.
Although legal hurdles may prevent him from contesting the upcoming Assembly elections, political observers consider Khan a strong polarising figure whose return to active politics could have implications for both the SP and the BJP.
Khan returned to Rampur after being released on interim bail from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on Wednesday night. The Supreme Court had dismissed an Enforcement Directorate challenge to his interim bail in a money laundering case related to his Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.
A founding member of the Samajwadi Party, Khan is a former MP from Rampur and a former Uttar Pradesh minister. He has been facing around 100 criminal and civil cases since 2017 and has been convicted in some of them, resulting in his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
Khan's influence extends beyond Rampur to western UP and Rohilkhand districts such as Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor, Bareilly and Amroha, where narrow victory margins make the consolidation of Muslim votes important for the SP.
The challenge for the party is that while Khan could help consolidate Muslim voters in its favour, his return could also trigger reverse polarisation among the majority community in favour of the BJP.
"It is going to be a tightrope walk for SP leadership. If Azam Khan polarises Muslims in favour of SP, the fear of reverse polarisation of the majority community in favour of the BJP is also prominent," said JP Shukla, a political commentator.
The challenge comes at a time when Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad's Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) are seeking to build coalitions with the intent of breaching the SP's Muslim vote bank.
While coming out of Dasna jail, Khan asserted that UP would not have an election this time but an inqalab (revolution) in 2027. He claimed that the ruling BJP had already lost UP. He described the upcoming Assembly contest as a struggle to protect the Constitution and focus on public issues.
"Azam Khan is both an asset and a complex factor for SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. While his deep understanding of state politics, especially, that of western UP and his bearing among Muslim voters remains significant, Akhilesh Yadav's PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) formula, which aims at expanding party’s outreach and avoiding narratives that could invite allegations of minority appeasement, could be contradictory," said Prof AK Mishra, a political scientist.
Mishra added that these contradictions could create friction within the SP and pose a challenge for Akhilesh Yadav, who has changed his stance and is seen treading the path of 'soft Hindutva' to keep majority community voters in good humour.
Political observers feel that while Khan remains a strong and influential voice in the SP, the party's emerging leadership could face the challenge of protecting its own identity and political ground.
Whether the party will use Khan's political skills as it did earlier or he will have to establish himself afresh under Akhilesh Yadav, particularly in the absence of Mulayam Singh Yadav, remains to be seen.
A section of the BJP believes Khan's release could benefit the party. Given his image as a major polarising figure capable of mobilising Muslim voters, his political rhetoric could also trigger reverse polarisation among the majority community in favour of the BJP.
"Moreover, the impact of Azam Khan in the political landscape of UP will largely depend on the time period he manages to remain active in the field and implement his political moves amid the legal tangles which he is trying to navigate. One thing is certain: Azam Khan will have a definite say in ticket distribution in the party," Shukla said.
Ajai Sagar, SP district chief of Rampur, believes Khan's release will give the party fresh energy. "UP will see the change this time. SP will form the government with Azam Khan playing a very significant role," he said.
However, BJP Rampur Sadar MLA Akash Saxena dismissed the possibility of Khan's release having any impact on UP politics.
"Azam Khan is a jail bird. Atiq Ahmad and Mukhtar Ansari did not have any impact whether they were inside or outside the jail. Similarly, Azam Khan’s presence outside the jail will have zero impact on UP politics," said Saxena, who has been the main complainant in the cases lodged against Khan.
BJP Rampur district chief Harish Gangwar also expressed confidence in the party's prospects. "BJP will win all the five assembly seats of Rampur. We have a full plan in place. Booths have been strengthened to ensure victory," he said.