Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed officials to complete the ongoing and proposed expressway, industrial and infrastructure projects within agreed deadlines.

The CM also said that the benefits of employment opportunities and other facilities generated through these incentives must directly reach the youth and locals of the state.

Adityanath chaired a meeting of the State Transformation Commission to review the progress of development projects and welfare schemes. He said the state government had created a favourable environment for investment by providing industries and investors with various facilities, tax concessions and subsidies.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure that all outsourced employees receive their enhanced remuneration under the new payment system in full and on time.

Reviewing the payment status of 3,10,437 outsourced personnel working across 88 departments, he said negligence in ensuring timely payment would not be tolerated.

During the review of expressway projects, officials informed the meeting that the tender process for the Chitrakoot Link Expressway would be finalised by November 30.

Land acquisition for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway has reached 91.46 per cent, while letters of award (LoAs) have been issued to the selected firm.

Similarly, 82.98 per cent land has been acquired for the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, 86.04 per cent for the Jhansi Link Expressway and 83.45 per cent for the Jewar Link Expressway.

Letters of award have also been issued to the selected construction firms for these projects.

The chief minister directed officials to expedite land acquisition for the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway, Vindhya Expressway and Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur, for which verification work has been completed.

Reviewing industrial development projects, he directed officials to open financial bids for the proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Hub in Greater Noida within the next two weeks and accelerate work related to the Multi-Modal Logistics Park.

On welfare initiatives, Adityanath stressed the need to provide basic facilities to 12.50 lakh families identified under the state's Zero Poverty campaign.

Officials informed the meeting that 59,447 PM/CM housing units had been sanctioned for eligible families.