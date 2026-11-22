LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a surge in religious gatherings, with Bhagwat Kathas, Ram Kathas and religious discourses being organised across districts, drawing large audiences and prominent political personalities. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the growing frequency of these programmes has added another dimension to the state's political landscape.
In the latest instance, five programmes associated with Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have been organised or scheduled across Uttar Pradesh within approximately 20 days. From Kunda in Pratapgarh to Gonda and other parts of the state, these gatherings have attracted political leaders, religious personalities and devotees, bringing religious platforms into greater public and political focus.
The timing is significant as political parties have begun preparing their organisational and outreach strategies for the 2027 elections. While these gatherings are primarily organised around religious discourses, the participation of senior political leaders provides opportunities for public interaction beyond conventional party meetings and rallies.
The Kunda programme, organised by Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder and MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, from November 17 to 20, emerged as one of the prominent gatherings. It attracted Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Baba Ramdev, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, among others.
Another major programme began at Jaiprabhagram in Gonda on November 17, where Shastri's Ram Katha was scheduled to continue until November 25. His packed religious calendar across Uttar Pradesh has generated considerable public attention.
The participation of political heavyweights at these programmes is also significant in the context of 2027. Religious gatherings offer leaders opportunities to connect with local audiences, religious organisations and community representatives. They also provide a platform for political personalities to maintain public visibility in regions that will become important electoral battlegrounds.
Akhilesh's opposition and the growing controversy
The increasing schedule of Kathas has coincided with a controversy surrounding Shastri's remarks about Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. His comments triggered objections, particularly among sections of the Yadav community.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the cancellation of Shastri's programmes, alleging that his remarks had hurt religious sentiments.
"He has hurt the sentiments of both the Yaduvanshis and the Raghuvanshis. He will be allowed to enter neither Braj nor Awadh," Akhilesh said.
He also called for the cancellation of the preacher's programmes across the country.
Shastri, however, continued with his religious engagements and defended his right to organise religious discourses. He maintained that the Constitution provided everyone the right to propagate their religion and questioned the demand to stop his programmes.
The BJP also responded to the SP's criticism. UP minister Manoj Pandey said, "We can't expect anything from the Samajwadi Party regarding our religion."
The controversy has consequently given the religious programmes a political dimension at a time when parties are preparing to mobilise their respective support bases ahead of 2027.
Kathas becoming platforms for public and political engagement
The increasing number of religious programmes in Uttar Pradesh reflects the popularity of large-scale religious discourses, which bring together devotees from different districts and neighbouring states.
These events involve extensive arrangements for accommodation, transportation, security, food distribution and public participation. Prominent religious personalities attract audiences, while political leaders attending the gatherings gain opportunities to interact with people outside conventional political settings.
The scale of these programmes also makes them important local public events. Their reach extends beyond the immediate venue through social media broadcasts, videos and coverage of prominent personalities attending the gatherings.
Dr Shashikant Pandey, Head, Department of Political Science, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, said, "Religious gatherings and Kathas have traditionally been important platforms for community engagement in Uttar Pradesh. What is changing is their scale, reach and public visibility. Ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, the participation of political leaders in such programmes becomes significant because these events provide opportunities for interaction with large sections of society. However, their political impact cannot be measured merely through attendance; it depends on whether such engagement translates into sustained public support."
Why the Katha boom matters ahead of 2027
The growing number of religious programmes comes at a time when the BJP and the Samajwadi Party are preparing for a politically competitive Assembly election.
For the BJP, the participation of senior leaders in religious gatherings offers an additional avenue for public outreach and engagement with religious institutions. The party's association with religious and cultural programmes has been an important feature of its political messaging in Uttar Pradesh.
For the Samajwadi Party, the challenge is to navigate religious issues while retaining its traditional support base and expanding its appeal among other communities. Akhilesh Yadav's opposition to Shastri's remarks has brought religious sentiments and the political interpretation of religious identity into the electoral conversation.
The increasing frequency of Kathas also raises questions about how religious personalities and organisers will shape public discourse in the months leading up to the elections. Large gatherings, prominent speakers and participation by political leaders can create visibility and facilitate community engagement, although they do not automatically translate into votes.
With the 2027 elections approaching, Uttar Pradesh's expanding calendar of religious programmes is therefore becoming an important feature of public life. Whether this Katha boom eventually influences electoral mobilisation will depend on how political parties and local leaders engage with the audiences and networks emerging around these gatherings.