LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a surge in religious gatherings, with Bhagwat Kathas, Ram Kathas and religious discourses being organised across districts, drawing large audiences and prominent political personalities. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the growing frequency of these programmes has added another dimension to the state's political landscape.

In the latest instance, five programmes associated with Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri have been organised or scheduled across Uttar Pradesh within approximately 20 days. From Kunda in Pratapgarh to Gonda and other parts of the state, these gatherings have attracted political leaders, religious personalities and devotees, bringing religious platforms into greater public and political focus.

The timing is significant as political parties have begun preparing their organisational and outreach strategies for the 2027 elections. While these gatherings are primarily organised around religious discourses, the participation of senior political leaders provides opportunities for public interaction beyond conventional party meetings and rallies.

The Kunda programme, organised by Jansatta Dal Loktantrik founder and MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, popularly known as Raja Bhaiya, from November 17 to 20, emerged as one of the prominent gatherings. It attracted Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Baba Ramdev, former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former Union minister Sanjeev Balyan, among others.

Another major programme began at Jaiprabhagram in Gonda on November 17, where Shastri's Ram Katha was scheduled to continue until November 25. His packed religious calendar across Uttar Pradesh has generated considerable public attention.

The participation of political heavyweights at these programmes is also significant in the context of 2027. Religious gatherings offer leaders opportunities to connect with local audiences, religious organisations and community representatives. They also provide a platform for political personalities to maintain public visibility in regions that will become important electoral battlegrounds.

Akhilesh's opposition and the growing controversy

The increasing schedule of Kathas has coincided with a controversy surrounding Shastri's remarks about Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. His comments triggered objections, particularly among sections of the Yadav community.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded the cancellation of Shastri's programmes, alleging that his remarks had hurt religious sentiments.