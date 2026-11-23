LUCKNOW: After getting bail and coming out of jail, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan seems to have hit the ground running and launched a scathing attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement that ‘Abdul hamesh dari hi nahi bichhayega (Abdul will no longer be limited to laying carpets).’
Accusing Owaisi of blasphemy, Azam Khan said ‘Abdul’ was not an ordinary name which could be used to signify a whole community. "It is one of the names of the Almighty," he added.
Interestingly, Owaisi has been accusing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of seeking Muslim votes without giving the community its due share in politics and power and keeping it limited to menial works, saying : Abdul hamesh dari hi nahi bichhayega).
Azam Khan, meanwhile, charged Owaisi with attempting to polarise elections in UP on religious lines. AIMIM has cobbled up an alliance – Samajik Parivartan Morcha-- with Nagina MP Chandrashekar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party – Kashi Ram (ASP-KR) to contest all 403 UP assembly seats in 2027 polls while projecting Chandrashekhar as the CM face of the Morcha.
"In the divine court of the Almight, he (Owaisi) should seek forgiveness. I seek forgiveness from the Almighty before I repeat ‘Abdul dari nahi bichayega’ else I will be liable to Kufra (blasphemy). I will turn into a Mulhid (atheist), a Mushrik (theist) if I dare to insult Abdul … All the curse will be on me and all the curses be on those who talk of Abdul lying on the carpet because Abdul is one of the names of the Almighty," Azam said in his inimitable style responding to a question during an exclusive interview by a senior media person on Sunday.
Azam Khan, while talking to different media channels, is also questioning the basis on which the newly-formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha has decided to contest all 403 UP assembly seats in UP.
"Having just 4 MLAs in their own state (Telangana), they’re ready to claim 403 seats here (in UP polls). Certainly, they have got some strong backing for daring to contest all seats in UP," claims Azam, expressing doubt about the confidence with which Owaisi is trying to make inroads into UP, eyeing the Muslim vote bank which sides basically with the SP after the election.
On the impact of Owaisi factor in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the upcoming assembly polls, Azam Khan rejected it, saying that people of UP preferred ‘Mutton Biryani’ and ‘Pulao’ to 'Hyderabadi Biryani.'
Azam questioned the dynamics behind one of the Owaisi brothers getting through a statement by openly challenging the government to withdraw security forces for 15 minutes to see the strength of the community he leads and Azam being subjected to the harshest of punishment for his statements against a bureaucrat and various cases under petty charges like hen theft and goat theft.
Targeting Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad, the Nagina MP, Azam said the Muslims of Nagina elected Chandrashekhar by ensuring his victory by a margin of over a lakh, and now he was stabbing them in the back. He said that he would visit Nagina to extend his gratitude to Muslim voters for the deception as they elected Chandrashekhar over an SP candidate.