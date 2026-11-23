LUCKNOW: After getting bail and coming out of jail, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan seems to have hit the ground running and launched a scathing attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his statement that ‘Abdul hamesh dari hi nahi bichhayega (Abdul will no longer be limited to laying carpets).’

Accusing Owaisi of blasphemy, Azam Khan said ‘Abdul’ was not an ordinary name which could be used to signify a whole community. "It is one of the names of the Almighty," he added.

Interestingly, Owaisi has been accusing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav of seeking Muslim votes without giving the community its due share in politics and power and keeping it limited to menial works, saying : Abdul hamesh dari hi nahi bichhayega).

Azam Khan, meanwhile, charged Owaisi with attempting to polarise elections in UP on religious lines. AIMIM has cobbled up an alliance – Samajik Parivartan Morcha-- with Nagina MP Chandrashekar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party – Kashi Ram (ASP-KR) to contest all 403 UP assembly seats in 2027 polls while projecting Chandrashekhar as the CM face of the Morcha.

"In the divine court of the Almight, he (Owaisi) should seek forgiveness. I seek forgiveness from the Almighty before I repeat ‘Abdul dari nahi bichayega’ else I will be liable to Kufra (blasphemy). I will turn into a Mulhid (atheist), a Mushrik (theist) if I dare to insult Abdul … All the curse will be on me and all the curses be on those who talk of Abdul lying on the carpet because Abdul is one of the names of the Almighty," Azam said in his inimitable style responding to a question during an exclusive interview by a senior media person on Sunday.