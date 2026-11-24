LUCKNOW: Days after his release from jail following relief from the Allahabad High Court in a money-laundering case linked to Ali Jauhar University, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has landed in trouble again, with the police asking him to join a fresh investigation into a nearly two-decade-old land encroachment case.

The complainant, Afsar Khan, alleged that the Rampur district administration demolished a structure on his land in the Ganj area in 2006 without serving any prior notice. He further alleged that the action was taken at the behest of Azam Khan, who was then a cabinet minister in the Mulayam Singh Yadav-led Uttar Pradesh government.

The police had filed a closure report in the case, but a court reopened it around two years ago following a protest petition filed by a family member of Afsar Khan, who was dissatisfied with the earlier investigation and sought a fresh inquiry.

Anurag Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rampur, confirmed that the police had served a notice at Azam Khan's residence, asking him to record his statement.

The FIR, registered in 2007, named Azam Khan and the then subdivisional magistrate (SDM) as accused. The case remained embroiled in legal proceedings for several years. In the meantime, both the complainant, Afsar Khan, and the then SDM died.

Azam Khan was released from Dasna jail in Ghaziabad last week, a day after the Allahabad High Court granted him interim bail in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED had challenged the High Court's order in the Supreme Court, but the apex court upheld the interim bail granted by the High Court.

The agency had arrested the 78-year-old leader on the evening of October 31, minutes after he walked out of Rampur district jail upon securing bail from the High Court in a double PAN card forgery case.