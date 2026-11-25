Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said it was 'humiliating' for the SP and the Congress to hold seat-sharing meetings while simultaneously announcing candidates, as BJP leaders asserted that the INDIA bloc was politically finished ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.

The attack came amid growing friction between the two INDIA bloc partners after the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced five candidates even as seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress were underway.

Miffed Congress leader Imran Masood questioned the seriousness of the talks, saying his party would decide whether to continue negotiations, while the SP defended the announcements as part of the normal electoral process.

Adityanath said the two parties were engaged in a politics of one-upmanship and trying to outwit each other, adding that their alliance, which earlier used to collapse after election results, had fallen apart even before the polls this time.

"On one side, meetings are being held between the two parties over seat-sharing, while on the other, candidates are being announced. What could be a greater humiliation?" he said, describing the developments as evidence of a lack of coordination between the allies.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the INDIA bloc's chapter was closed and the SP-Congress alliance had become a burden on the people.

He alleged that the alliance lacked a common vision for the state's development and was driven by power-sharing arrangements, dynastic politics and personal interests rather than public welfare.

"Those who cannot agree on seats, leadership and power-sharing even before the elections, how will they present a common roadmap for development before the people?" Chaudhary asked, alleging that the two parties were offering only electoral promises in the name of farmers, youth and women.