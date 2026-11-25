Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said it was 'humiliating' for the SP and the Congress to hold seat-sharing meetings while simultaneously announcing candidates, as BJP leaders asserted that the INDIA bloc was politically finished ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.
The attack came amid growing friction between the two INDIA bloc partners after the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced five candidates even as seat-sharing negotiations with the Congress were underway.
Miffed Congress leader Imran Masood questioned the seriousness of the talks, saying his party would decide whether to continue negotiations, while the SP defended the announcements as part of the normal electoral process.
Adityanath said the two parties were engaged in a politics of one-upmanship and trying to outwit each other, adding that their alliance, which earlier used to collapse after election results, had fallen apart even before the polls this time.
"On one side, meetings are being held between the two parties over seat-sharing, while on the other, candidates are being announced. What could be a greater humiliation?" he said, describing the developments as evidence of a lack of coordination between the allies.
Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the INDIA bloc's chapter was closed and the SP-Congress alliance had become a burden on the people.
He alleged that the alliance lacked a common vision for the state's development and was driven by power-sharing arrangements, dynastic politics and personal interests rather than public welfare.
"Those who cannot agree on seats, leadership and power-sharing even before the elections, how will they present a common roadmap for development before the people?" Chaudhary asked, alleging that the two parties were offering only electoral promises in the name of farmers, youth and women.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya dubbed the SP-Congress alliance a "thugbandhan", alleging that it represented goons, criminals, corrupt people and rioters.
"That is not an alliance but a 'thugbandhan' of goons, criminals, corrupt people and rioters. Its condition is neither good today nor is it going to improve in the future," Maurya told reporters.
On the SP announcing five candidates while negotiations with the Congress were ongoing, he said such developments were internal matters of the opposition parties and would not affect the BJP.
"Such theatrics keep happening between the two parties, but it will have no impact on the BJP's health," he said, expressing confidence that the BJP would form the government in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term with a massive majority.
State Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna also described the SP-Congress alliance as an "unequal alliance", arguing that the two parties had different ideologies and had come together primarily with the objective of defeating the BJP.
"This is a mismatched alliance. The ideologies of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are completely different. Such arrangements do not last very long," Khanna told reporters at the BJP's district office in Sambhal.
He asserted that alliances formed with the sole objective of removing the BJP, without a positive agenda, could not succeed.
Khanna also urged party workers to remain active in the ongoing voter enrolment campaign and ensure eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
(With inputs from PTI)