Congress MP and Uttar Pradesh working committee chief Imran Masood on Wednesday criticised the Samajwadi Party for announcing candidates for five seats ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections while seat-sharing negotiations between the two parties are still underway, saying, “We aren’t begging.”
His retort came as the Samajwadi Party (SP) has named a candidate in Saharanpur -- in Masood’s Lok Sabha constituency. The Congress leader said he will discuss with the party leadership whether seat-sharing talks with the SP should continue.
He said, “When you are holding talks on one hand and making announcements on the other, it shows that you are not serious."
"We will discuss within our party what needs to be done and whether we should sit for talks or not. The party will decide what course of action to take," he told PTI Videos.
The first round of talks that ended on Tuesday at Congress veteran Pramod Tiwari's Delhi residence remained inconclusive, with SP revealing its initial offer of 26 seats, way lower than Congress’s expectations.
Questioning the intention of their ally, Masood said, "I do not understand whether you want to fight me, the Congress or the BJP. It needs to be decided whether we want to fight the BJP or fight among ourselves."
Of the five seats that the SP declared candidates for in a surprise move, four are held by its sitting MLAs -- Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Umar Ali Khan from Behat and Mehboob Ali from Amroha. The four seats are in western Uttar Pradesh, where the SP expects a challenge from BJP, its ally RLD, as well as the recently floated Samajik Parivartan Morcha of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekar Aazad.
Its fifth candidate is Jyoti Lodhi, who will contest from Lalitpur in Bundelkhand.
On differences within the INDIA bloc, Masood said he could not comment on the internal matters of other parties. "Everyone has their own views. We are making honest efforts, but I cannot say what is going on in the minds of others," he said.
Later, he told PTI while talking about seat-sharing, "We aren't begging. The deal has to be mutually acceptable, respectable."
On the Constitution Day rally scheduled to be held in Lucknow on Wednesday, he said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would attend the event. "We have reached Lucknow to oversee the preparations for the rally," he added.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, said that the best approach, which could yield the most positive results, would be to field candidates as "PDA candidates".
Reacting to queries on the controversy, SP veteran leader Shivpal Yadav said, "The alliance will remain; everything will be sorted out."
SP leader Udai Veer Singh too played down the controversy, saying the party has declared names in seats held by SP in 2022 UP polls.
"The practice is the same as it was during 2024 Lok Sabha polls when the party kept making gradual announcements amid seat-sharing talks. The arrangement was successful then, wasn't it?" he asked.
(With inputs from PTI)