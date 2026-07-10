BJP's picks for Rajya Sabha bypolls signal next phase of Bengal's political realignment

KOLKATA: The BJP nominating three former TMC MPs for the Rajya Sabha bypolls immediately after inducting them into its fold signals the ruling party was now focused on consolidating its position in state politics through selective accommodation of opposition leaders and organisational expansion.

Sushmita Dev, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Prakash Chik Baraik joined the BJP on Thursday and were named the party's candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from West Bengal within hours.

This was the first major induction of former TMC leaders into the BJP since it swept the Assembly polls, signalling that the party's post-election embargo on Trinamool entrants would not extend to leaders it considers politically credible and free from corruption.

The three Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant after Dev, Ray and Baraik resigned from the Upper House of Parliament and quit the TMC following the party's Assembly election defeat. They are now poised to return to Parliament barely a month later, on BJP tickets this time.

After gaining power in the state, BJP leaders had for weeks publicly maintained the party would not induct leaders into its fold from TMC at random after repeatedly accusing the previous regime of corruption and misgovernance.

Thursday's decisions suggest the restraint was tactical rather than absolute. The party now appears to be calibrating entry on political utility, public perception and the absence of serious taint.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya termed the inductions an "exceptional" case and insisted that it did not mark a departure from the party's earlier position.

He said the BJP's doors remained closed to tainted TMC leaders but were open to those who had not indulged in corruption or power abuse.

"We said the doors are closed for Trinamool leaders. We stand by that. But those who did not indulge in corruption... were always welcome to join us in the fight against the TMC and rebuild Bengal," Bhattacharya said.