TMC hit by fresh exits as former minister Manish Gupta, MP Koyel Mallick quit

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee from her Kalighat residence, was weakened further in terms of its organisational strength after suffering a crushing defeat to the BJP in the recent Assembly elections in the state.

The setback came with the resignations of Manish Gupta, a former minister in her Cabinet, and Rukkini alias Koyel Mallick, who quit as a Rajya Sabha MP of the TMC, on Thursday. This came a day after Madan Mitra, party MLA and one of Mamata's trusted lieutenants, left the party and joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, on Wednesday.

Gupta, a former Chief Secretary in the previous Left Front government led by the then Marxist Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, announced his resignation from the Trinamool Congress belonging to the Mamata Banerjee faction to the media on Thursday, five days ahead of the party’s annual ‘Martyrs’ Day’ rally on July 21 in front of the Birla Planetarium.

The rally commemorates the 13 youths who were killed in police firing during a protest march organised by Mamata Banerjee, then Youth Congress president of Bengal, on July 21, 1993.

Gupta, a former Power Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet, has not yet tendered his resignation officially to her.

As a former Chief Secretary, Gupta had ordered the police firing on the protesters, but he joined the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata after his retirement.

Mamata fielded him on a Trinamool ticket against former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya from the Jadavpur Assembly constituency in the 2011 Assembly elections in the state.

He was made the state's Power Minister in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet in 2011, when the CPI(M)-led Left Front was voted out of power in the state.