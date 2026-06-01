TMC to approach court, apprise Lok Sabha Speaker of attack on Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee will apprise Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of the attack on him in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district and will also move court in the matter, party sources said on Monday.

Abhishek Banerjee was attacked with bricks, stones and eggs while visiting families affected by post-poll violence in Sonarpur on Saturday.

The TMC leader sustained an eye injury and alleged that the assault was “BJP-sponsored” and amounted to an attempt on his life. He further claimed that the police had failed to provide adequate protection.

Banerjee further alleged that political opponents were being targeted for questioning the ruling party.

“If you support them, you are a patriot. If you question them, you become a target. If you stand with them, you are celebrated. If you stand against them, they try to silence you,” he said.

Five persons, Akash Gayen, Kajal Das, Debashish Dutta, Nirmalya Sengupta and Tapan Maiti, were arrested in connection with the incident and produced before the Baruipur court on Monday.