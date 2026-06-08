Former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim likely to join TMC rebel camp as party crisis deepens in Bengal

KOLKATA: Firhad Hakim, a four-time Trinamool Congress MLA and close aide of party supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is likely to join the rebel group of 58 MLAs led by Ritabrata Bandyopadhyay, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Trinamool Legislature Party in the West Bengal Assembly.

Hakim, on Monday, held a meeting with Bandyopadhyay in his Assembly chamber, three days after resigning as mayor of the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), citing difficulties in discharging his duties following the party’s defeat to the BJP in the recent Assembly elections.

The more than one-hour meeting was attended by Sandipan Saha, the deputy LoP and another rebel MLA. The development assumes significance as the TMC faces an unprecedented internal crisis after the emergence of a rebel camp claiming to be the “real Trinamool” in the Assembly and a split in the party’s Lok Sabha unit.

Earlier in the day, 20 Trinamool MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, another long-time aide of Mamata Banerjee, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

On Wednesday, Hakim, also a councillor from KMC Ward 82, had conveyed his desire to resign as mayor to Mamata Banerjee at her Kalighat residence. He cited difficulties in running the civic body after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal by winning 208 of the 294 Assembly seats.

Hakim is the first Muslim mayor of Kolkata since the KMC was established in 1876. He became mayor in 2018 and simultaneously held the posts of minister and mayor.