CID team visits Mamata's Kalighat residence in alleged MLAs' forged signatures probe

KOLKATA: A 17-member team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police on Tuesday visited TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence-cum-office as part of its investigation into the alleged forged signatures of MLAs in the controversy surrounding the election of Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as Leader of the Opposition in the Trinamool legislature party in the West Bengal Assembly.

Officials of the state investigating agency, accompanied by personnel from Kalighat police station and a large contingent of women police personnel, arrived at the premises at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street around noon.

Mamata, who was in Delhi to attend an INDIA bloc meeting to chalk out a nationwide strategy against the BJP, was expected to return to Kolkata on Tuesday. However, it was not immediately known whether she had returned.

According to CID officials present at the spot, the visit was based on a reply submitted by Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to an earlier notice issued by the agency.

"In his response, Abhishek Banerjee stated that signatures of MLAs were collected at the party's central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street. Based on that statement, we have come here as part of the investigation," a CID officer said.

Initially, the investigating team was prevented from entering the premises, leading to a brief standoff with security personnel posted at the complex.

TMC leader and former MP Subhasish Chakraborty said the party had objected to the search in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. "We have not allowed the CID to enter the premises in the absence of Abhishek Banerjee. Once he comes, the CID can come and search the house," Chakraborty told reporters.