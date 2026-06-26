Warehouse cave-in fuels political battle as Mamata loyalists seek action against rebel Firhad Hakim

KOLKATA: The Taratala warehouse collapse, which claimed 15 lives so far, has triggered an unusual convergence in West Bengal politics, with leaders from the Mamata Banerjee-led faction of the TMC, the Left, Congress and sections of the ruling BJP demanding action against former Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim.

What began as a search-and-rescue operation in the rubble of a collapsed warehouse under construction has rapidly evolved into a high-stakes political battle over accountability, with Hakim emerging at the centre of the controversy after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari publicly linked him to the approval process of the structure.

The death toll in the collapse rose to 15 on Friday after rescuers recovered two more bodies from the rubble and two injured persons succumbed during treatment, officials said.

The political heat intensified after Adhikari told the Assembly that the warehouse plan had received final approval during Hakim's tenure as mayor and head of the municipal building department.

Government records, cited by the CM, indicate that the building proposal was cleared at a municipal building committee meeting on November 20 last year, with the minutes noting that the approval would require clearance from either the mayor or the mayor-in-council member in charge of the building department.

Hakim, who held both positions at the time, signed the approval note.

The former mayor has rejected allegations of wrongdoing.

"As far as I know, the warehouse was not illegal. There may have been a failure of supervision. A mayor or commissioner cannot physically monitor every construction site. I am not a technical expert. My signature on such files is part of an administrative process," he told reporters. His explanation, however, has done little to calm the political storm.