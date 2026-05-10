Caught between caution and pragmatism, Bengal Muslims weigh first BJP govt in state

As dusk settled over Metiabruz in southwest Kolkata on May 9, television screens inside crowded restaurants replayed visuals of Suvendu Adhikari taking oath as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister, a moment that until recently would have seemed politically unimaginable in a state shaped for decades by anti-BJP sentiment.

In many Muslim neighbourhoods across the city and the districts, the reaction was neither dramatic nor defiant. It was watchful.

For a community that constitutes nearly 30 per cent of the state’s population, the arrival of a BJP government has triggered a mix of anxiety, pragmatism and cautious expectation.

There are apprehensions over representation and security, particularly because the BJP did not field a single Muslim candidate in the assembly polls. However, there is also a quieter sentiment that the verdict must be accepted democratically and judged through governance rather than rhetoric.

“We believe in democratic governance, leadership and equality. In a democracy, the government should function for everyone,” said Mohammed Kamruzzaman, general secretary of the All Bengal Minority Youth Federation.

“Earlier, we had Mamata Banerjee, and now Suvendu Adhikari has come through a democratic mandate. We expect the government to uphold ‘rajdharma’ and ensure equal treatment for all citizens,” he said.

The sentiment reflects the shifting mood within Bengal’s Muslim electorate, after an election that fractured political assumptions built over the past decade. For years, Muslim voters had largely consolidated behind the TMC. In the 2021 polls, that consolidation acted as a firewall against the saffron surge.

This election unfolded differently. In districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur and parts of South 24 Parganas, the minority vote no longer moved uniformly behind the TMC. Sections drifted towards the Congress and the Left, while local outfits such as Humayun Kabir’s AJUP and the ISF cut into the ruling party’s base.