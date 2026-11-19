"Attention @WBPolice @DGPWestBengal @KrishnanagarPD, my safety under the order of Hon’ble HC Kolkata is your responsibility. 80-90 BJP goons waiting at Gobra GP, Kaliganj to attack me. All info with you," Moitra posted on the social media platform.

She accused the West Bengal Police of colluding with BJP supporters and allowing them to attack her despite the security arrangements ordered by the court.

"Justice Dipankar Datta, Supreme Court of India. CJI Suryakant. CJI Calcutta High Court- this is what contempt of court looks like - when West Bengal Police who are ordered for my safety connive with BJP to physically attack me again. Tushar Mehta you dare stand up in court to justify this; you will have me to deal with. Enough," the TMC MP posted on the social media platform.