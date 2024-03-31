Sunita Kejriwal may share dais with top INDIA leaders

NEW DELHI: The INDIA bloc’s Sunday rally, called amid Enforcement Directorate’s action against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is likely to see his wife Sunita share the dais with top alliance leaders.

Though AAP is yet to disclose the names of its party leaders who will occupy the stage prominently and will deliver speeches from Ramlila Maidan, sources hinted that Sunita would take a lead role there. The AAP has released a list of prominent leaders from INDIA bloc who will attend the rally.

Sunita Kejriwal has been in the limelight since her husband’s arrest. She is in the forefront of protests and has held pressers thrice to convey the messages sent by Kejriwal from the ED custody to the people. She also released two WhatsApp numbers for the public to directly connect with people against the CM’s arrest. On Saturday, Kalpana Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren who is in ED custody, had met Sunita.

A day ahead of the rally, AAP leaders were seen taking stock of preparedness by reaching the ground. These leaders said that all preparations have been made to make the rally “successful”.

“The party leaders said this was the last chance to save the country’s democracy. If people do not act, then no one will be able to help them in future. The BJP first snatched away our rights, given by the Supreme Court from people of Delhi and now it has snatched away their Chief Minister,” said a leader. He also alleged that the Modi government has adopted a dictatorial attitude and arrested the CM causing public outrage.