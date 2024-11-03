‘Tomorrow’s Verdict’ awaits superstar

In 1992, when 18-year-old Vijay debuted as a lead actor in the Tamil movie ‘Naalaiya Theerpu (Tomorrow’s Verdict) directed by his father SA Chandrasekhar and produced by his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar, the response from the reviewers and a section of the public was not what the family expected. Many reviews not only panned the movie, but personally attacked Vijay for his looks and wrote him off.

Over three decades later, the teenager would transform into one of the most bankable superstars of Tamil cinema. He would take a plunge into politics with the first political rally of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, that saw the biggest gathering of a largely organic crowd in recent memory.

An actor entering politics, however, is no news in Tamil Nadu, where every Chief Minister since 1967 has had an association with cinema, except for AIADMK’s O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin tried his luck as an actor in at least two movies. The benchmark for all Tamil actors wanting to enter politics is of course set by AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, (MGR), who captured power in the first Assembly elections his party fought in 1977, setting in motion the duopoly of politics between the DMK and the AIADMK. After being indecisive for more than two decades, “superstar” Rajinikanth, whose successful film career comparable to that of MGR raised the expectation that he may be able to repeat the latter’s success in politics.

A notable milestone in Vijay’s journey was when he reorganised his fan clubs as “Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay People’s Movement)” in 2009. It followed Vijay’s transformation from playing largely romantic hero into an action-packed mass hero, notably after the movie Thirumalai in 2003. Vijay met Rahul Gandhi after the launch of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam at the latter’s invite. However, he has faced friction with the DMK, AIADMK, and the BJP during the release of his movies in the past. The latest instances being BJP, which stresses his birth name Joseph Vijay to underscore his Christian identity.