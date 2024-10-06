Namo Bharat enters Delhi as trial runs begin

NEW DELHI: In a step towards connecting Delhi to India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), NCRTC commenced trial runs on the Sahibabad–New Ashok Nagar section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor on Saturday.

This marked a milestone, as the Namo Bharat train service is now entering Delhi, linking the corridor’s city section to the already operational section from Sahibabad to Meerut South.

NCRTC MD, Shalabh Goel was present on the occasion with senior officers to witness this moment. The train was operated manually to check the civil structure compatibility in the trials.

As testing advances, NCRTC will carry out comprehensive evaluations to assess the train’s integrated performance and its coordination with various subsystems such as tracks, signalling, Platform Screen Doors (PSDs), and overhead power supply systems. Extensive trial runs, including high-speed tests, are planned over the next few months.

This 12 km stretch of the corridor is going to connect Sahibabad RRTS station in Uttar Pradesh to New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar stations in Delhi. Once operational, it will offer commuters a fast and efficient travel option between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut, reducing the travel time to less than 40 minutes.