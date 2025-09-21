Yasin Malik, the bridge that broke between Delhi and Kashmir

Yasin Malik, once one of Kashmir’s most recognisable separatist faces, is back in the headlines. This time not for street protests or peace overtures, but for an explosive affidavit which he has filed in a Delhi court.

In it, he claims that successive governments saw him as a bridge between India and Pakistan, including with state-backed terrorist outfits there.

Malik is now serving a life sentence in a terror funding case. Inter alia, the accusations against him include being party to the killing of Kashmiri Pandits circa 1990, when he was still a militant. He denies this and claims it as a campaign against him.

Born in 1966 in Srinagar’s volatile Maisuma locality, once dubbed the ‘Gaza of Kashmir’, Malik’s journey as a Kalashnikov-wielding militant who later self-proclaimed himself as follower of Mahatma Gandhi has been anything but linear. His radical turn came in 1987, after allegations of electoral rigging in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Malik had campaigned for Muhammad Yusuf Shah, a candidate of the separatist-leaning Muslim United Front. That election, widely seen as manipulated, radicalised many young Kashmiris. Shah would later become Syed Salahuddin, now the Pakistan-based head of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen. Malik, meanwhile, crossed the Line of Control to get arms training.

By late 1980s, Malik returned and emerged as the face of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), the first outfit to openly declare an armed struggle for Kashmir’s “independence.” His rise to prominence coincided with a turning point in insurgency—the 1989 kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.