Colette Kress: A deer who jumped despite headlights at AI giant Nvidia

That Colette Kress, who was reportedly described as “a deer in the headlights” by none other than Jensen Huang in August, has become the interim CEO of Nvidia earlier this week is not just another instance of a woman breaking the glass ceiling and joining the league of women tech CEOs in the US. The scale of the responsibility she has taken on at the Santa Clara-headquartered AI hardware giant, and its commanding position in the AI universe, makes her appointment particularly significant.

The 59-year-old Kress shot to prominence on November 12 after being appointed interim CEO of Nvidia Corporation, until recently the world’s most valuable company, with a market capitalisation of over $5.77 trillion. Her appointment followed Huang’s reported departure from the company.

Kress, a mother of two, has been with Nvidia since September 2013, serving as executive vice-president and chief financial officer. She will continue to hold both positions even as interim CEO.

At the time she joined Nvidia, it was the smallest company she had worked for. Her previous stints included Texas Instruments, Microsoft, where she served as CFO of its server and tools division, and Cisco, where she headed business technology and operations finance.

Kress holds a bachelor’s degree in science in finance from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.