'Opening for other players': Silicon Valley insiders nervously eye Nvidia scandal fallout

SAN FRANCISCO: Hours after Jensen Huang resigned from Nvidia, shocked tech insiders at a conference in San Francisco saw his departure as troubling for the business but were uncertain over how heavy the impact would be.

Many were still processing the spectacular departure of the rockstar CEO, who came to embody the global boom for AI chips but fell from grace after revelations of multiple extramarital affairs, one reportedly with a Chinese spy.

"It's a blow to I think everything and pretty much every player in (the) space, except direct competitors," Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi said in onstage remarks.

"The culture of the company is a lot... the personality of the CEO that is there for a long time," Ghodsi said.

A lot now "depends on who the next CEO is," he added.

Nvidia's board has appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress to replace Huang on an interim basis, but it remains unclear who will take over in the long term.

Investors had begun taking a dimmer view of the company even before news of the scandal broke.

Nvidia's shares have lost 13 percent of their value since Monday, and are down more than 26 percent over the past month.

One venture capitalist told AFP that the fallout from Huang's infidelities was accelerating a correction that had already been underway.