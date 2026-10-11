Delhi interrupted: Police launch sweeping crackdown on anti-CEC protesters

NEW DELHI: The national capital was placed under siege on Saturday as police launched a sweeping crackdown on protesters attempting to march to Jantar Mantar to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Police detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and four former chief ministers: Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee, Manik Sarkar and Arvind Kejriwal. In all, about 7,000 protesters were taken into custody.

While the government managed to thwart mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar by putting up barricades at every 50 metres, the Opposition denounced the situation as “worse than the Emergency”. Throughout the day, loudspeakers blared warnings to protesters against assembling amid the deployment of more than 30,000 security personnel and waves of barricades in Lutyens’ Delhi, giving it a fortress-like look.

CPM general secretary M A Baby, veteran leader Brinda Karat, CPI(M-L) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan and All India Students’ Association (AISA) president Neha Bora were also detained from different places during the day.

Dipke, Das and Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft as soon as their flight landed at the IGI Airport from Mumbai. “We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us,” Dipke could be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft. Rathee, who lives abroad and had come to India to join the CJP protest, was detained from Gurugram.