Think India, ThinkEdu 2020: Here are the highlights of Day 1

CHENNAI: Nobody can predict the future with any degree of certainty. But The New Indian Express is certainly going to give it one credible shot. We're going to try and understand what India is going to look like when we turn 75. Vision 2022, if you will.

We've taken Abdul Kalam's futuristic proposition and moved it forward a couple of years - and asked India's best minds to draw us a picture of what the future will look like, and what we need to get there. ThinkEdu Conclave will run across January 8-9. The day two session will start at 10 am tomorrow.

Here are the highlights of Day 1

The tukde tukde gang is the one ruling us: Shashi Tharoor

Speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE), Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the ruling government and called them the tukde tukde gang.

. @ShashiTharoor says, " Dissent is very much in the air. Democracy is a process and not an event. Elected leaders have to be accountable." #ThinkEdu2020 @PrabhuChawla @gsvasu_TNIE @Xpress_edex pic.twitter.com/hVW8aqVWPP — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) January 8, 2020

Tharoor also shared his views on the topic 'Why dissent matters and silence is not an option.' He said, "Dissent helps public evaluate all points of view. It's a reflection of freedom of expression and constructive criticism of the government."

Teachers must ensure students don't drop out: Banwarilal Purohit

Class teachers must be made responsible to ensure that students do not drop out from schools, said Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE), the Governor said that when he had visited many parts of Tamil Nadu and had discussions with education officers, he advised them that if a child drops out, the class teacher must go to the house of the child and find out why and ensure they come back. (READ MORE)

Dyslexia not just a mental health problem, it's a social problem, says expert

A study in prisons in the United States found that one-third of the social delinquents there had learning disabilities.

The founder of the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA), D Chandrashekhar, quoted this while stating that no such research has been done on the implications of conditions like dyslexia, its identification or the lack of appropriate treatment in India. In Tamil Nadu alone, two million children have been diagnosed with the condition. (READ MORE)



Indians are resolved to realise a new India by 2022: PM lauds ThinkEdu theme

Appreciating The New Indian Express' choice of themes - India at 75: Vision for 2022 - for the ThinkEdu Conclave as being 'extremely relevant', Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that discussions at the Conclave would be "enriching and thought-provoking and would provide a roadmap for a sectoral growth trajectory", in a message sent to Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director, The New Indian Express.

Reflecting on India's timeless tradition of valuing education, Modi said, "Weaved with the guru-shishya parampara an enabling environment of imparting education and learning has been an integral part of our society and culture since ancient times." (READ MORE)

National Education Policy will be responsive to feedback, says Dr K Kasturirangan

The National Education Policy (NEP), which is likely to be released soon, will be responsive to feedback from the implementation, stated Dr K Kasturirangan, NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson, speaking at TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave 2020, organised in Chennai on Wednesday.

The new draft of the policy, which the Government of India would like to bring out to meet the changing dynamics of the population's requirement with regards to quality education, innovation and research, was at the centre of contention when it was released in 2019. (READ MORE)

Those who deny knowledge to others are enemies of Saraswati: Kerala Governor

It isn't enough to be seekers of knowledge, one should also help those who are seeking knowledge, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan said at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 held in the city on Wednesday.

The Governor reflected on the fact that India has always been a knowledge destination and that our Indian values have been a thing of wonder even before Europe's renaissance. People who documented the world's history identified major civilisations for specific contributions - Iran for its culture, Roman for its gallantry, China for its people's obedience to law and India for its knowledge, he said. (READ MORE)

There is no class or mass in music: Violinist Sunita Bhuyan

Eyes closed and exuding simplistic grace, Sunita Bhuyan smiled as she gently touched her bow to the tuned strings of her violin, and what ensued was pure musical bliss for a packed house. From the get-go, the violin maestro was immersed in her performance, even as she exchanged pleasantries with eminent personalities and greeted the audience as she opened The New Indian Express' two-day ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 with her session titled 'Making Music, Changing Minds’ on January 8 in Chennai. (READ MORE)

We are in the middle of a massive loss of knowledge and culture: Rohan Murty

In India we do not have to make up history, we simply have to read it, said Rohan Murty from the Harvard Society of Fellows, speaking at the Think Edu Conclave 2020 on Wednesday.

Recalling the literature he studied at school, he said that the syllabus that's prescribed for students leads to a "systemic deprivation of the good, bad and ugly of our own culture." "Growing up I learned about the American civil war and we haven't had anything like that in India for decades. So our children have been forced to read and understand literature that is foreign and unfamiliar to them," he said adding that our literature needs to be more relatable. (READ MORE)

Don't turn India's learning crisis into a govt vs private school fight: Sandhya Rani

It is important to recognise and address the fact that the learning crisis in India is not just an issue in government schools alone, said former Commissioner of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, Sandhya Rani K, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) in Chennai, Sandhya said that we should concentrate on making all schools work for children rather than just focusing on government or private schools separately. (READ MORE)

