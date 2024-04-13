'Caste first' elections: Is it time to revisit Ambedkar's idea of separate electorates for Dalits?

50 million Untouchables, yet a denial of their existence

With the might of the British Raj at its peak, Ambedkar began his quest for social democracy and 'separate electorates' when he posed a big and basic question.

"What is the total population of the Untouchables of India? For the Census of India taken in 1931 gives it as 50 million. That this is the population of the Untouchables had been found by the Census Commissioner of 1911 and confirmed by Census Commissioner of 1921 and by the Simon Commission in 1929. This fact was never challenged by any Hindu during the twenty years it stood on the record,” he wrote in From millions to fractions (in Book 3 of Volume 5 ‘Writings and Speeches, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’).

It was in 1932 when the political scene erupted over Untouchables, or the Depressed Classes as Ambedkar referred to them.

The Lothian Committee, appointed in consequence of the recommendations made by the Franchise Sub-Committee of the Indian Round Table Conference in 1931, came to India and began its investigation. The future architect of the Indian Constitution was a member of the Indian Franchise Committee, and he wrote, “the Hindus adopted a challenging mood and refused to accept this figure (of 50 million) as the correct one. In some provinces the Hindus went to the length of denying that there were any Untouchables there at all. This episode reveals the mentality of the Hindus and as such deserves to be told in some detail."

Before accepting membership of the Indian Franchise Committee, Ambedkar had stipulated that the decision of the question - whether the Untouchables should have joint or separate electorates - should not form part of the terms of reference to the Committee. This was accepted and the question was excluded from the purview of the Indian Franchise Committee.

“I had therefore no fear of being out voted on this issue in the Committee -- a strategy for which the Hindu Members of the Committee did not forgive me. But there arose another problem of which I had not the faintest idea. I mean the problem of numbers… Strange as it may appear the issue of numbers was fought out most bitterly and acrimoniously before the Indian Franchise Committee. Witness after witness came forward to deny the existence of the Untouchables. It was an astounding phenomenon with which I was confronted," he revealed.