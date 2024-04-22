'Inflation, health woes and child-lifters': Fears a gardener in Delhi wants to be rid of

Thirty-five-year-old Ramesh Prajapati is finally the owner of a Hero Splendor motorcycle bought on an easy loan, which he can repay over the next four years, after twenty years of working in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A small farmer from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, he is using his farming skills as a gardener now, employed in residential areas, managing short-term employment in schools and commercial areas.

"It has been tough in the city," he says with a wry smile, "but here we can earn in cash and there is work to do every day."

In sharp contrast, living in the village is healthier and, yes, more comfortable, but there is a severe lack of work and subsequently very little cash in hand.

From every district of Uttar Pradesh, Ramesh said, every home has at least two members working in the metro cities trying to earn and save money.

"We are not able to get the full benefit of government schemes since it is time-consuming to get the paperwork done," he admitted, adding that since they are illiterate, they have to rely on agents for assistance.

Needless to say, it means more money has to be doled out before it starts rolling in.

'Cows are the main challenge'

Ramesh is committed to farming and his small land-holding.

"I wish I could be working full time on the farm. We get a fairly good harvest of wheat, rice, maize and pulses," he revealed.

Even with an investment of Rs 15,000, a small farmer like him can manage to get a market price of Rs 25-30,000 for the farm produce.

What's the main challenge?

"The cows and monkeys are the main challenge," he laughs, adding, "It is very difficult or rather impossible to fence the land. And millions of cows have been let loose along the main roads and into the countryside. We can do nothing. In the course of one night, two cows can destroy an entire field and the work of an entire season is gone!"

Working as a gardener, Ramesh is able to earn a maximum of Rs 20,000 per month; his wife works as a domestic or helps the aged, chipping in with another Rs 3,000.