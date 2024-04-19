'We will vote, but not for BJP': These 1200 families in Guwahati are in no mood to forgive

Bonti Konwar, 70, cannot help being political while showing her broken home in a suburb of Guwahati. She says the BJP is doing the bidding of the rich and powerful in the name of civic governance.

Two years ago, the state government started the demolition of 1,203 houses in Barbari area on the fringes of Guwahati to revive the Silsako beel (lake). On the eve of the Lok Sabha elections, angry residents have exhumed the issue of their razed homes.

When the eviction drive started, the family of Bonti moved a local court. She alleges that her house was demolished even after she had shown a stay order issued by the court to the officials who oversaw the eviction drive.

"This is my home, and I am not going to quit until the government listens to us," an emotional Bonti told The New Indian Express.

She and her husband, Nareswar Konwar, 80, have built a makeshift hut where a concrete home stood till a few months ago. The hut stands amid a landscape of rubble of totally razed houses, only punctuated by excavators and dumping trucks in the distance.

As they wait it out, an old steel cupboard stands outside the broken house. A breeze blows across a well-kept bed of pink flowers blissfully unaware of the fate of those who tended to them.