After a deeply chaotic 2024, is 2025 set to be a year of conflict and war?

Gaza to Damascus, Tehran to Beirut, in Jerusalem, Kyiv, Moscow, Dhaka and Washington… it was a year of chaos all around.

What then were the major events that set 2024 apart?

It was a year when virtually every nation (more than 70 of them, to be exact) held polls and a host of fresh new faces were elected to office or grabbed power.

It was also a year when war and conflict was a recurring and disturbing theme.

The United States certainly sprung a huge surprise by rejecting Democrat Kamala Harris and falling back on their controversial president from four years ago, who won by a landslide.

Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt – some may say not one but two – and is set to shake up not just America but the world. US power will be tested as Trump threatens not just a tariff war and a tax cut but a crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Tantalisingly, a shadow president in tech maven Elon Musk is set to play puppeteer on the world stage.